CMA CGM delays US East Coast container surcharge

Ocean container carrier CMA CGM is delaying a key U.S. surcharge, instead pairing implementation of two related surcharges later this month.

On Monday the French liner operator postponed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15 a peak-season surcharge of $1,500 per unit on cargo moving from the Indian subcontinent, Middle East Gulf region, Red Sea and Egypt to the U.S. East and Gulf coasts.

While peak season surcharges aren’t unusual, the postponement follows a report by FreightWaves that negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) on a new pact are expected to resume shortly.

While neither side has officially confirmed a resumption of bargaining, sources said the parties have been talking informally since the ILA pulled out of negotiations in November.



