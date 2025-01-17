J.B. Hunt’s record intermodal loads came with higher costs in Q4

J.B. Hunt Transport Services said peak season for its intermodal and highway services segments was strong and that it’s seeing some customers secure capacity earlier than normal, which is usually a harbinger of an improving environment.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based multimodal transportation provider reported earnings per share of $1.53 Thursday after the market closed. The result included a roughly 13-cent headwind, or $16 million, from intangible asset impairments. The consensus estimate for the period was $1.62 per share and in line with the company’s result excluding the charges.

Consolidated revenue fell 5% year over year to $3.15 billion. Adjusted operating income of $223 million (excluding the impairments) was 13% lower y/y.

The company guided to a 20% to 25% sequential decline in consolidated operating income (after consideration of the one-off charges) from the fourth to the first quarter, assuming normal seasonal trends. That is in line with its prior 10-year experience excluding two of the pandemic years.



