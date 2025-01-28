Heartland Express logs sixth straight quarter in the red

Truckload carrier Heartland Express posted a sixth straight quarterly net loss (excluding one-time gains) but noted some improvement in fundamentals so far in the new year.

North Liberty, Iowa-based Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported a net loss of $1.9 million, or 2 cents per share, for the 2024 fourth quarter (just a 1-cent loss when excluding deal-related amortization expense). The result was better than the consensus expectation of a 4-cent loss for the period.

The carrier reported headline earnings per share of 6 cents in the prior-year period. However, that quarter included nonrecurring gains of $25.6 million from the sale of three terminals.

In a Tuesday news release, CEO Mike Gerdin cautiously noted favorable trends so far in the first quarter with the expectation of momentum building throughout the year.



