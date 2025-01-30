Schneider sees truckload tide turning

Schneider National noted some green shoots across the modes it serves and said truckload demand has returned to normal seasonal patterns.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based multimodal transportation provider said Thursday it started seeing spot rates exceed contract rates (typically the requisite precursor to a positive inflection in contract rates) around last Thanksgiving, with the trend accelerating from that point into 2025. Schneider’s customers have been, “more receptive to rate restoration,” as “the freight market is continuing its path to recovery,” President and CEO Mark Rourke told analysts on a quarterly call.

He said seasonal strength in retail-related shipments was partially offset by prolonged auto production shutdowns in the fourth quarter. The company benefitted from “unseasonal strength” in intermodal volumes in the quarter and in January.

SONAR: The National Truckload Index (linehaul only – NTIL) for 2025 (blue shaded area), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). The NTIL is based on an average of booked spot dry van loads from 250,000 lanes. The NTIL is a seven-day moving average of linehaul spot rates excluding fuel. To learn more about SONAR, click here.

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) reported adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents for the fourth quarter, which was in line with the consensus estimate and 4 cents higher year over year. The number included a 3-cent drag from insurance reserve adjustments tied to three prior accident claims. The result excluded nonrecurring costs from prior acquisitions, including the Dec. 2 purchase of dedicated carrier Cowan Systems.



