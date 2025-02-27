Teamsters’ WARN claims against Yellow fall short in federal bankruptcy court

A federal bankruptcy court in Delaware found that Yellow Corp. is not liable for a failure to provide 60 days’ notice to roughly 22,000 union employees ahead of mass layoffs in the summer of 2023. It ruled the company was a “liquidating fiduciary” winding down affairs and not an employer at the time the layoffs were ordered, releasing it from liability.

Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) determined on July 26, 2023 that it had no viable path forward and enacted a plan to shut down operations. It terminated nonunion employees on July 28, 2023, with union employees being let go two days later (July 30), the same day it permanently closed. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notices were provided to employees but not 60 days in advance as the law requires. However, there are several exceptions that allow employers to shorten the notice period.

The liquidating fiduciary exception was one such applicable defense for Yellow.

The court said Yellow proved at a three day trial in January that its last shipment was made on July 29, 2023 at 11:30 p.m. EST, and that after that point it was no longer an employer, simply a fiduciary focused on unwinding affairs and preparing to liquidate assets.



