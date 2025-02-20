ABF Freight latest LTL carrier to nab Yellow terminals

Less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight and parent ArcBest Corp. have entered private purchase agreements to acquire two leased properties totaling $11.5 million from defunct Yellow Corp.’s estate, according to a Wednesday filing in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) is acquiring a 108-door terminal on 32.5 acres near Denver for $7 million and a 60-door service center on 12.6 acres near Seattle for $4.5 million.

The company picked up four of Yellow’s terminals valued at $38 million at two auctions at the end of 2023.

Last week, Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX), A. Duie Pyle and TForce, the LTL division of TFI International (NYSE: TFII), entered similar agreements to acquire seven terminals totaling $15.1 million from Yellow.