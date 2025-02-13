Cass TL linehaul index up y/y for first time in 2 years

January data from Cass Information Systems showed truckload linehaul rates turned positive on a year-over-year comparison for the first time in two years. However, shipments remained soft.

The TL linehaul index, which tracks rates without fuel and accessorial surcharges, posted a 0.8% y/y increase for the month. This was the first positive y/y change since December 2022. The index also increased 0.6% from December, the fifth consecutive sequential increase.

Winter storms in January were more impactful than normal, pushing TL spot rates higher for a stretch. The report highlighted the rate turnaround but cautioned that a meaningful recovery could take time.

“There you have it, folks, another important positive freight cycle inflection,” the Thursday report said. “For those looking for something similar to the past two cycles, expect a long wait, but this cycle is moving in a positive direction.”