XPO shares up on strong Q4 financial performance

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO reported another strong financial performance at the bottom of the cycle. Shares of the company’s stock surged 8.8% in midday trading Thursday after stepping higher on Wednesday following a better-than-expected report from a competitor.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) recorded 260 basis points of operating ratio (inverse of operating margin) improvement during 2024 while the rest of the industry saw margin deterioration. XPO also guided to 150 bps of year-over-year OR improvement in 2025.

On a Thursday call with analysts, management noted more optimism among its customers.

A recent quarterly survey showed that customers expecting at least a modest uptick in demand during 2025 increased 10 percentage points from the prior-quarter survey. Half of its customers now expect an acceleration in demand during the first half of the year, with only 15% calling for a deceleration.



