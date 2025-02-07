Werner optimistic after tough Q4

Management from Werner Enterprises noted some green shoots on a Thursday quarterly call but the period was marred by unfavorable claims developments.

Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents after the market closed, 14 cents below the consensus estimate and 31 cents lower year over year. The number included a $19 million hit, or 22 cents per share, from unfavorable changes in liability claims.

The company said the “unprecedented rise in verdicts and litigation settlements” came despite operating at “near 20-year record lows in U.S. Department of Transportation preventable accidents per million miles.”

Werner has made significant investments in collision-avoidance technology and has numerous safety initiatives in place but one claim erases those efforts.



