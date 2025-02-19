J.B. Hunt working on intermodal mix, awaiting rate inflection

J.B. Hunt Transport Services said it’s focused on finding the right intermodal freight to improve efficiency and minimize costs as market fundamentals remain tepid.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based multimodal transportation provider outlined a three-pronged approach centered on rates, volumes and freight mix for the current intermodal bid season at Barclays 42nd Annual Industrial Select Conference held in Miami on Wednesday.

While rate increases are the most impactful lever the company has to drive margins higher, it may have to settle for improving mix as there is no guarantee pricing will move up materially this year with capacity readily available.

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) said it’s focused on winning the right freight that allows it to run a balanced network with minimal empty containers and repositioning costs. It views freight selection as the primary “controllable” at this point of the cycle.



