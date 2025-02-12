Knight-Swift headlines buyers in latest Yellow terminal sale

A Tuesday filing with a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware showed Knight-Swift Transportation, A. Duie Pyle and TForce Properties have entered purchase agreements totaling $15.1 million to acquire seven of defunct Yellow Corp.’s terminals.

Phoenix-based Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) is acquiring three terminals in Southern California – Downey (71 doors), San Diego (49 doors) and Santa Maria (16 doors) – and one property in Roanoke, Virginia, (34 doors) for $9.9 million.

The four properties are currently under leases.

Knight-Swift has acquired 29 terminals for $63.9 million from Yellow since the auctions began at the end of 2023, according to court filings.