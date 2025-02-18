Jack Cooper LTL caper concludes

Standard Forwarding Freight, a newly formed subsidiary of Sakaem Holdings, announced Tuesday that it has acquired regional less-than-truckload carrier Standard Forwarding from DHL.

Rumblings of a deal again surfaced around Thanksgiving. An internal document to Standard Forwarding employees, many of whom are Teamsters, said Sakaem, not Jack Cooper, would be the buyer. The document said Sakaem was also owned by the same family that owns car hauler Jack Cooper.

Sakaem appears to have closed on the transaction at the beginning of the year.

Sarah Riggs Amico, executive chairperson and CEO at Jack Cooper, led unsuccessful efforts to buy a portion of bankrupt Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ) in 2023 and again in 2024. Jack Cooper stood up an LTL unit (Jack Cooper Freight) composed of a few former Yellow executives and switched focus to acquiring Standard Forwarding last fall. That deal didn’t happen, but Riggs-owned Sakaem ended up with the assets.