Forward Air gains needed breathing room, awaits demand recovery

The new management team at Forward Air continues to plot a path to profitability following the closing of a messy acquisition a little more than a year ago. A still-tough demand backdrop during the fourth quarter impeded those efforts, but the company touted some wins on a Wednesday evening call with analysts.

Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) reported a net loss from continuing operations of $35.4 million, or $1.23 per share. That compared to a consensus expectation for a 12-cent-per-share loss, but it’s tough to discern what analysts baked into that figure. Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $308 million came in at the top end of management’s guidance range.

Importantly, the company ended the year with $382 million in liquidity, a decline from $460 million in the third quarter but a much more stable debt structure given a recent amendment to its credit facility. The revolving facility was lowered $40 million to $300 million but provides more room on the debt covenant (6.75 times net debt leverage versus the 4.5 times level that would have been required later this year).

Forward ended the fourth quarter at a 5.5 times net leverage ratio, up from 5.4 times in the third quarter but it now has a $59 million cushion to the new covenant. It isn’t required by the new agreement to meet the 5.5 times threshold until the fourth quarter of 2026.



