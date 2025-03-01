Yellow settles WARN claims from nonunion employees for $12.3M

Yellow Corp. revealed at a January hearing that it had come to terms with nonunion employees regarding a failure to provide 60 days’ notice ahead of mass layoffs in 2023. Friday filings in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware showed the settlement amounts.

The defunct less-than-truckload carrier has settled Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act claims from two separate plaintiff classes for a total of $12.3 million.

The Moore class, a group of approximately 3,200 nonunion employees so named for the lead plaintiff, will receive payments totaling $8.75 million. The agreement requires the parties to release one another from further legal action pertaining to the WARN Act. However, the releases do not cover other employee claims alleging missed payments for health coverage, paid time off and commissions.

Counsel for the Moore class will receive one-third of the settlement amount plus litigation costs and other expenses. The three Moore class representatives will get $25,000 each, for “their service on behalf of the Class Members,” with the remainder presumably split across all claimants.



