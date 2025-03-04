XPO sees improvement in February, tonnage still down y/y

At first blush, XPO’s February update showed volumes fell at the same pace as they did in January. However, the carrier was facing a more formidable comp in the recent month, suggesting the falloff was less severe.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based LTL carrier announced Tuesday after the market closed that tonnage was down 8.1% year over year in February following an 8.5% decline in January. The February result was the combination of a 6.2% decline in shipments and a 2% decline in weight per shipment.

However, January was comping to a 1.1% decline from a year ago whereas February was up against a positive-3.5% comp.

There’s little doubt that demand across the less-than-truckload space remains tepid but XPO’s two-year-stacked comps are improving. Tonnage was down 4.6% in February after a cycle-low 9.6% decline in January. The current guide implies further improvement to the two-year-stacked result in March.