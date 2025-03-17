February freight trends mixed, outlook ‘fraught with uncertainty’

February data from Cass Information Systems showed a claw back of what was lost to weather in January, but uncertainty overhangs an already sluggish freight market.

Freight volumes snapped back in February, up 10.5% from January, but remained pressured compared to last year, down 5.5% year over year. Normal seasonality, a recovery from harsh weather in January and shippers importing goods ahead of tariffs were cited as catalysts behind the latest sequential change.

February shipments increased just 4.9% sequentially on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The report cautioned that February’s positive trend could unwind in March as trade policy uncertainty looms. March is historically the strongest demand month of the quarter. If normal seasonal patterns persist, the shipments index should be down between 3% and 4% y/y (an implied 2% sequential increase), the report said.