Knight-Swift adds LTL veteran to board as it targets Northeast expansion

Knight-Swift Transportation announced Friday that Doug Col, former chief financial officer at less-than-truckload carrier Saia, joined its board of directors effective Thursday.

Col retired from Saia in May after 10 years of service. He joined in 2014 as vice president and treasurer and was tapped to be CFO in 2020.

Col joins Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) as it looks to add a major presence in the Northeast – the last significant hole in what will become a national LTL footprint.

He was with Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) when it kicked off a Northeast expansion campaign in 2017 that eventually added more than 20 terminals. He also helped the carrier navigate a $1 billion capex budget last year that included $550 million in real estate acquisitions, including a 28-terminal, $236 million portfolio from bankrupt carrier Yellow Corp. (OTC: YELLQ).