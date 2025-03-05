Teamsters to appeal decision freeing Yellow from WARN liability

The Teamsters union told former Yellow Corp. union employees that it will file an appeal on their behalf after a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware last week denied their claims that the company had failed to provide adequate notice ahead of layoffs.

Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act claims from approximately 22,000 members accused the company of failing to provide 60 days’ notice prior to mass layoffs in 2023. In its Feb. 26 ruling, the court decided that Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) was a “liquidating fiduciary” winding down affairs and no longer an employer subject to WARN liability when the terminations occurred.

The court also said that if its determination of Yellow’s operating status at the time of the layoffs is incorrect, then the claims should be reduced to just 14 days’ pay and benefits, not the 60 days allowed under the law, as Yellow acted in good faith planning and preparing the WARN notices.

“The union takes several issues with the ruling that will require appeals to higher courts,” a Tuesday memo from John Murphy, Teamsters national freight director, explained to the rank and file. “The union also believes Yellow was still a business enterprise on July 30, 2023, and that the Court lacked the discretion to reduce Yellow’s WARN liability.”



