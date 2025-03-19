Yellow’s 325-door California terminal fetches $55M

In dribs and drabs, bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s handlers continue to liquidate assets. A Tuesday filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware showed the estate will fetch $55 million for terminating a lease on a 325-door property in Bloomington, California.

The filing said the offer represents the “highest or otherwise best value for the Lease” after Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) marketed the property for 20 months through its broker CBRE and its bankruptcy adviser Ducera.

The landlord is listed as NATMI LPF Bloomington L.P. The group called on the court in September to compel Yellow to provide adequate insurance at the Bloomington facility as well as other terminals it was leasing to the carrier.

A Monday hearing in the Delaware court revealed Yellow had $550 million in cash, a more than $200 million increase from what was listed on its latest monthly operating report for January. Those funds will be distributed to the company’s remaining creditors, who include former employees due paid time off and commissions.



