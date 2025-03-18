New rule on low-value imports raises cross-border trucking concerns

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s proposed rule changing how low-value imports are processed by customs poses risks for billions of dollars in cross-border revenue generated for motor carriers, according to the American Trucking Associations.

In comments filed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ATA’s senior manager for international trade and security policy, Kaitlyn Holmecki, argued that CBP’s Entry of Low-Value Shipment rule, which will affect shipments of $800 or less hauled into the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, “will require major capital investment” by CBP for the agency to be able to properly identify whether a shipment qualifies for special tax exemptions.

“Moreover, these changes will place logistics firms on a steep learning curve while they determine which parties own the new data elements and the optimum approach to collecting the data and consolidating it for submission to CBP,” Holmecki wrote.

“ATA therefore recommends that a period of informed compliance for at least one year be implemented upon issuance of the final rule.” Such compliance usually involves some form of non-binding guidance from authorities before regulations become effective.



