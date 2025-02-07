White House pauses de minimis ban on Chinese e-commerce

President Donald Trump has delayed his ban on duty-free treatment of low-value shipments from China until border agencies can figure out how to collect and process single parcels without backing up the import clearance system.

The White House on Wednesday amended Saturday’s executive order closing the duty exemption for de minimis shipments valued at $800 or less. Many media accounts incorrectly said the new executive order was signed on Friday, but that’s the day the media discovered the change.

“Duty-free de minimis treatment under [U.S. law] is available for otherwise eligible covered articles described in subsection (a) of this section, but shall cease to be available for such articles upon notification by the Secretary of Commerce to the President that adequate systems are in place to fully and expediently process and collect tariff revenue applicable pursuant to subsection (a) of this section for covered articles otherwise eligible for de minimis treatment,” the updated executive order said.

The change appears to be a response to massive industry confusion on how to immediately adapt to the rule change and some buildup of packages at U.S. airport facilities. Since 2023, Chinese and U.S. marketplace sellers have rushed to take advantage of de minimis, which also requires limited customs documentation.



