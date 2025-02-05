Watch Now


US Postal Service begins accepting parcels from China again

Temporary suspension was related to implementation of new tariffs

Eric Kulisch
Thousands of parcels are processed each day for domestic and international delivery at this China Post facility in Chengdu. (Photo: Shutterstock/B.Zhou)

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday lifted its freeze on inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong less than 24 hours after announcing it was temporarily suspending acceptance.

“Effective February 5, 2025, the Postal Service will continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts. The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery,” the Postal Service said in a statement.

National postal services China Post and Hong Kong Post collect mail and ship it to the United States by air carrier under procedures outlined in international agreements.

The suspension did not apply to letters and flat document pouches.


The Trump administration this week imposed a 10% tariff on all goods from China as part of its strategy to stop the illegal shipment of fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the United States. 

President Trump also this week also ended duty-free entry privileges for e-commerce packages valued below $800 that entered the United States under a special trade facilitation program.

