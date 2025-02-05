US Postal Service begins accepting parcels from China again

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday lifted its freeze on inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong less than 24 hours after announcing it was temporarily suspending acceptance.

“Effective February 5, 2025, the Postal Service will continue accepting all international inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong Posts. The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery,” the Postal Service said in a statement.

National postal services China Post and Hong Kong Post collect mail and ship it to the United States by air carrier under procedures outlined in international agreements.

The suspension did not apply to letters and flat document pouches.



