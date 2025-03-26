Truckload earnings estimates cut as Q1 draws to a close

Susquehanna Financial Group cut estimates for trucking and logistics companies heading into the first-quarter earnings season. Uncertainty around tariffs and retailers building inventories in response has turned “macroenthusiasm into pessimism,” analyst Bascome Majors told clients in a Wednesday report.

“We’re cautious into spring as the truckload cycle likely gets worse before it gets better,” Majors said, noting that “pending tariffs have caused a broad ‘wait & see’ approach for retail and industrial shippers alike.” He said key industry data points are closing the quarter “with a whimper into the critical spring bid season.”

Majors noted shippers have their own margin concerns as they navigate a changing trade landscape, which he believes will “weigh on carriers’ rate/margin gains in bid season.” Retailers are still working their pricing models to determine the right balance between shielding consumers from price hikes and protecting their own gross margins.

Majors selectively lowered first-quarter earnings numbers, primarily targeting TL carriers, as the seasonally strongest month of the period – March – will likely disappoint. Broader changes were made to the full year, which produced knock-on effects to 2026 estimates.