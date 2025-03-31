Yellow’s new bankruptcy plan revealed, next steps still uncertain

An amended Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan outlining final distributions to Yellow Corp.’s creditors was submitted to a U.S. bankruptcy court in Delaware on Friday. As with the prior plan, the latest iteration would make former employees whole for their priority claims of unpaid time off and commissions due. The current version is backed by Yellow and the defunct estate’s committee of unsecured creditors but may not have the support of a key party in interest.

Classes for secured, priority, employee PTO and convenience claims totaling as much as $706 million would see a full recovery under the proposed plan. Payout ratios for general unsecured claims were narrowed to 12% to 17% versus prior scenarios that provided 0% to 26% recovery. Claims and interests held by debtors against other debtors would be deemed impaired and not eligible for a recovery.

Employee claims against Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) totaling $30 million to $40 million for “unpaid vacation or paid time off pay, sick pay, or sales commissions” remain unimpaired and subject to 100% recovery. This class of claims doesn’t include individual employee claims or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act claims.

Holders of certain nonpriority general unsecured claims above $7,500 can opt to reduce the amount to $7,500 and have their claims paid in full.



