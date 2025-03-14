Running on Ice: The cold chain gets an acquisition, a warehouse and new sorbets

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Lineage is at it again, this time with the acquisition of Bellingham Cold Storage, a temperature-controlled provider in the Pacific Northwest. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the sale is expected to close in June.

This acquisition isn’t as straightforward, as the proposal still has to be presented to the Port of Bellingham.That’s because Bellingham Cold Storage signed a 50-year lease extension at its location on the Bellingham Waterfront last September. Lease provisions require port approval if there’s a change in ownership of more than 30%. BCS supports approximately 1,200 year-round jobs and generates more than $600 million in annual commerce.

“Please trust that this acquisition does not signal a departure from who we are and the values we have oriented ourselves to at BCS,” Doug Thomas, the president and CEO of BCS, said in a letter to the organization. “Lineage has built a winning culture that is deeply rooted in shared values. … Those attributes, and their alignment to what we hold most important, are a big part of why we chose to sell to Lineage, specifically.”