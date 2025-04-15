J.B. Hunt’s intermodal bid season delivers mixed results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services said it has seen mixed results so far this intermodal bid season, capturing rate increases and adding volume in some empty lanes of the network while also losing business to competitors as it remains disciplined and tries to up its freight mix.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based company’s intermodal head, Darren Field, said on a Tuesday evening call with equity analysts that J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) has had “only modest success in repairing rates while retaining existing business.” The company is getting rate increases in headhaul markets while walking from lower-margin business in other areas.

A changing tariff landscape has the management team contemplating multiple volume scenarios.

Roughly 20% to 30% of its intermodal volume comes off the West Coast, but it didn’t say how much of that freight originates in China. Field said there hasn’t been a notable change in demand indications from customers. Most customers also haven’t said they pulled forward freight ahead of recent tariff implementations, which if they have, would create a void in demand later this year.



