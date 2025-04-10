Amazon launches inbound-only LTL service

Amazon is offering less-than-truckload service through its Amazon Freight platform, according to a memo to customers. The service is being billed as a cost-effective solution for customers unable to fill a full trailer, but only available for inbound delivery to Amazon facilities, where the goods will be stored and later shipped through the company’s regular package delivery network.

The new service is for vendors shipping goods to Amazon distribution centers and does not resemble a traditional hub-and-spoke LTL network in which palletized shipments are picked up, cross-docked at a nearby location and ultimately delivered to a final destination still on a pallet.

The option is available on the Amazon Freight portal along with extant full truckload service. The site provides quotes up to 14 days ahead of shipment and allows users to compare full- and less-than-truckload options side by side. The site also allows load tracking, invoicing and payment options.

Amazon Freight touts a fleet of more than 60,000 trailers and 20,000 intermodal containers.