Amazon launches inbound-only LTL service

Amazon is offering less-than-truckload service through its Amazon Freight platform, according to a memo to customers. The service is being billed as a cost-effective solution for customers unable to fill a full trailer, but only available for inbound delivery to Amazon facilities, where the goods will be stored and later shipped through the company’s regular package delivery network.
The new service is for vendors shipping goods to Amazon distribution centers and does not resemble a traditional hub-and-spoke LTL network in which palletized shipments are picked up, cross-docked at a nearby location and ultimately delivered to a final destination still on a pallet.
The option is available on the Amazon Freight portal along with extant full truckload service. The site provides quotes up to 14 days ahead of shipment and allows users to compare full- and less-than-truckload options side by side. The site also allows load tracking, invoicing and payment options.
Amazon Freight touts a fleet of more than 60,000 trailers and 20,000 intermodal containers.
“We have been listening closely to our customers and understand their desire to have more ways to move their freight,” said Ari Silkey, general manager at Amazon Freight. “With LTL, they are now getting access to Amazon’s trusted infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to move more of their loads into Amazon’s fulfillment centers.”
The statement was circulated via email to customers on Thursday, but an attached news release with the details had a date of Friday, April 4.
Reports recently surfaced saying Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been actively hiring LTL personnel and seeking to more meaningfully compete in the industry. However, the current offering is not available outside Amazon’s network and doesn’t allow shippers to ship freight directly to customers.
“At this time, Amazon Freight LTL is only available to customers shipping inbound to Amazon’s fulfillment centers. However, we are constantly evaluating our lanes and services to meet shippers’ changing needs,” the statement concluded.
The company launched an LTL offering in Germany in 2024.