Insurance costs, fraud and cargo theft hit Landstar’s Q1

Freight broker Landstar System’s first quarter was marred by several previously disclosed factors. Unfavorable claims development, increased accident severity, stolen cargo and fraud at a satellite office were the primary culprits.

Landstar (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported first-quarter earnings per share of 85 cents, 47 cents lower year over year. The period included a 31-cent hit from higher insurance and claims expenses and a 10-cent hit, $4.8 million, tied to “a supply chain fraud” at an affiliate.

The company said it uncovered fraud at an independent agent office in its international freight forwarding business in late March. It noted there was a change of ownership at the entity and that it believes the fraud had been occurring at the location since 2019. The incident didn’t involve a company employee.

The investigation continues, but costs already incurred are expected to represent the bulk of the expense. However, there could be additional legal and professional fees. The company could also see potential insurance recoveries.



