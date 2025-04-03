Landstar anticipates fraud-related earnings hit

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has found itself at the center of a significant supply chain fraud investigation, leading to a major revision of its first-quarter 2025 earnings guidance. Investors have responded to the revelation, disclosed in a late Wednesday 8-K filing, with Landstar’s stock taking a hit over the past 24 hours.

According to Landstar’s recent update, the company initially anticipated Q1 2025 earnings per share to range between 90 cents and 95 cents, assuming revenue remained at the midpoint of its prior guidance. However, this outlook changed drastically after the company uncovered a supply chain fraud incident during the final fiscal week of the quarter. While the details remain under investigation, the fraud is believed to have resulted in “an impairment of trade accounts receivable recorded on Landstar’s December 28, 2024, balance sheet.” Landstar also noted the event “does not involve the Company’s core North American truckload services.”

Landstar now expects this fraud to negatively impact EPS by an additional 35-50 cents. Before factoring in any potential insurance or other recoveries, this translates to a financial hit of approximately $12.5 million to $17.9 million, based on the company’s 35.7 million outstanding shares. Its earlier guidance for the quarter was $1.05 to $1.25 per share.

Beyond the direct financial impact of the fraud, Landstar is also grappling with highly elevated insurance and claims costs, driven largely by cargo theft and truck accident claims, according to the 8-K. These factors had already placed pressure on the company’s bottom line before the fraud was uncovered.



