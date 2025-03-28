VIDEO: Drivers voice frustrations with FMCSA enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pressing regulatory concerns, including English proficiency requirements for drivers and the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs to asylum-seekers, took center stage Thursday during the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration leadership meeting at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS).
Attendees voiced frustration over enforcement inconsistencies and the perceived lack of clear policy direction. Those issues, along with broader discussions on regulatory fairness, fraud prevention and technological advancements, underscored the trucking community’s demand for more definitive action from the agency.
The two panelists, FMCSA Chief Counsel Jesse Elison and Department of Transportation Director of Public Liaison Ben Siegrist, outlined FMCSA’s focus areas under the second Trump administration. Those include a renewed emphasis on enforcement fairness and due process, ensuring that inspections and investigations are evidence-based and consistent across jurisdictions. They also discussed a deregulatory approach aligned with the Trump administration’s policy of eliminating 10 regulations for every new one introduced.
Another key focus area was technological advancements, with FMCSA looking to leverage tools such as its upcoming Motus platform, a new ID verification system, to streamline compliance and prevent fraud. The system was announced at a closed breakfast meeting. The platform, developed in collaboration with tech provider Idemia, aims to modernize regulatory compliance by offering features seen in online banking applications.
However, in the absence of implementation details, many industry members said they wanted more concrete commitments to addressing their unique challenges.
Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, asked what actions FMCSA takes when it identifies a bad actor based in another country that has been given operating authority to operate in the U.S. Elison responded that when the agency has sufficient information, it can revoke the company’s license and registration, refer those cases to both state and federal criminal agencies, and cancel operating authorities.
He acknowledged that while there have been successful prosecutions, including a recent case in Rochester, New York, the scale of fraud remains extensive. Elison noted that direct carriers are particularly vulnerable and often have to act in real time with local law enforcement.
RELATED: Trucking company owner gets almost 4 years in prison for lying to FMCSA
One of the most passionately debated topics during the session was the enforcement of English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers. Elison said the agency enforces the regulation but acknowledged that enforcement ultimately falls to Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance inspectors, not FMCSA agents directly.
Audience members challenged this assertion, arguing that drivers who fail to meet English proficiency requirements are not consistently placed out of service. Elison conceded that the issue remains unresolved but said it will get further attention in the near future.
Another major concern raised was the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs to asylum-seekers. Audience members questioned whether these individuals undergo proper vetting before being granted commercial driving privileges. Elison acknowledged the issue but pointed out that CDLs are issued at the state level, not directly by the FMCSA. He pushed back against claims that asylum-seekers are receiving CDLs without vetting.
Autonomous dispatcher Bubba AI launches for independent truckers, small carriers
Uber Freight’s Powerloop begins offering dedicated tours to carriers
Intangles maps physics of truck components for predictive maintenance