VIDEO: Drivers voice frustrations with FMCSA enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Pressing regulatory concerns, including English proficiency requirements for drivers and the issuance of non-domiciled CDLs to asylum-seekers, took center stage Thursday during the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration leadership meeting at the Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS).

Attendees voiced frustration over enforcement inconsistencies and the perceived lack of clear policy direction. Those issues, along with broader discussions on regulatory fairness, fraud prevention and technological advancements, underscored the trucking community’s demand for more definitive action from the agency.

The two panelists, FMCSA Chief Counsel Jesse Elison and Department of Transportation Director of Public Liaison Ben Siegrist, outlined FMCSA’s focus areas under the second Trump administration. Those include a renewed emphasis on enforcement fairness and due process, ensuring that inspections and investigations are evidence-based and consistent across jurisdictions. They also discussed a deregulatory approach aligned with the Trump administration’s policy of eliminating 10 regulations for every new one introduced.

Another key focus area was technological advancements, with FMCSA looking to leverage tools such as its upcoming Motus platform, a new ID verification system, to streamline compliance and prevent fraud. The system was announced at a closed breakfast meeting. The platform, developed in collaboration with tech provider Idemia, aims to modernize regulatory compliance by offering features seen in online banking applications.



