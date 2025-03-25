Autonomous dispatcher Bubba AI launches for independent truckers, small carriers

Independent truckers and small carriers often are at a disadvantage among their competitors, juggling everyday tasks including dispatching loads, negotiating rates and handling administrative tasks while also keeping the wheels moving. Recognizing this challenge, Tapan Chaudhari, founder and CEO of Hey Bubba, on Tuesday introduced Bubba AI, an AI-powered dispatcher tailored to the needs of independent truckers and small fleets.
With years of experience in the trucking technology space, including founding fleet management platform TruckX, Chaudhari saw firsthand how fragmented and inefficient load management could be for small fleets. The need for a dedicated, technology-driven solution led to the creation of Bubba AI, which can autonomously search for loads, negotiate rates and handle back-office responsibilities.
“The biggest challenge I’ve seen with small carriers was the dispatching process. They always struggle with how to find the next load, where to go and what to look for. They’re always driving so most of them end up hiring an outsourced dispatcher as a service, a service they cannot always trust to fight for them in negotiations,” said Chaudhari.
During a demo with FreightWaves, Chaudhari demonstrated how Bubba searches multiple load boards, engages in real-time negotiations with brokers and validates rate confirmations without human oversight. Using lane data, Bubba can also push back and seek better rates on behalf of the carrier during the negotiation.
One of Bubba AI’s features is its voice-first, multilingual capability. The AI enables truckers to communicate in their preferred language while translating and relaying their messages to brokers and shippers in English. This helps independent truckers secure fairer rates and better deals regardless of their cultural background.
Beyond load matching and negotiation, Bubba AI is designed to manage the entire operational ecosystem of a trucking business. Future development plans include an autopilot mode, which will let truckers set preferences and have Bubba AI automatically find, negotiate and book loads without their direct involvement. Additionally, Hey Bubba is working on integrating AI-driven relationship-building capabilities, which will help establish long-term partnerships between carriers and shippers, ensuring a more stable and predictable workflow for small trucking businesses.
“We want to highly customize the Hey Bubba experience. Right now, the calls that happen are more transactional. Next we are building a custom engine which will have a complete relationship-driven context. … So now, if I’m connecting again with a broker, and say we have talked 10 times in the past, Bubba will keep all that conversation in mind for the 11th call,” Chaudhari explained.
Another ambitious goal for Hey Bubba is to expand its AI’s role beyond dispatching and into other essential trucking services. Future integrations may include features like truck parking reservations, predictive maintenance scheduling and automated compliance management.
To celebrate its launch, Hey Bubba is offering three months of free access to all new users who sign up with their Department of Transportation-registered email. This is designed to let independent truckers see firsthand how Bubba AI can impact their daily operations. Bubba AI will also be showcased at the Mid-America Trucking Show 2025 in Louisville, where attendees can see live demonstrations and interact with the team behind the technology.
