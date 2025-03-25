Autonomous dispatcher Bubba AI launches for independent truckers, small carriers

Independent truckers and small carriers often are at a disadvantage among their competitors, juggling everyday tasks including dispatching loads, negotiating rates and handling administrative tasks while also keeping the wheels moving. Recognizing this challenge, Tapan Chaudhari, founder and CEO of Hey Bubba, on Tuesday introduced Bubba AI, an AI-powered dispatcher tailored to the needs of independent truckers and small fleets.

With years of experience in the trucking technology space, including founding fleet management platform TruckX, Chaudhari saw firsthand how fragmented and inefficient load management could be for small fleets. The need for a dedicated, technology-driven solution led to the creation of Bubba AI, which can autonomously search for loads, negotiate rates and handle back-office responsibilities.

“The biggest challenge I’ve seen with small carriers was the dispatching process. They always struggle with how to find the next load, where to go and what to look for. They’re always driving so most of them end up hiring an outsourced dispatcher as a service, a service they cannot always trust to fight for them in negotiations,” said Chaudhari.

Bubba AI app. (Photo: Hey Bubba)

During a demo with FreightWaves, Chaudhari demonstrated how Bubba searches multiple load boards, engages in real-time negotiations with brokers and validates rate confirmations without human oversight. Using lane data, Bubba can also push back and seek better rates on behalf of the carrier during the negotiation.



