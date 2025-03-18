Deliverr co-founder launches ‘AI teammate’ for logistics, raises $25M

Augment, an AI-driven logistics platform, announced Tuesday it has raised a $25 million seed funding round from 8VC. The company, founded by Harish Abbott, has created an “AI teammate”, Augie, designed to organize operations for logistics operations.

Abbott’s journey to founding Augment was deeply rooted in his experience in logistics and technology. The initial stages of his career at Amazon involved developing fulfillment software, which gave him critical insight into complex logistics networks. Abbott later co-founded Deliverr, a fulfillment platform designed to help small merchants compete with Amazon’s shipping capabilities. The company’s success culminated in a $2.1 billion acquisition by Shopify.

After exploring the potential of large language models, Abbott recognized that logistics professionals spend most of their work time handling routine tasks like email, phone calls and data entry.

“These tasks are very tedious and cumbersome. So we started to think about creating an AI teammate that looks no different than a virtual employee. … You can text them, you can email them, you can call them, and it starts to take this mundane work off your plate so you can focus on what truly matters, like relationships, negotiations and routing,” Abbott told FreightWaves.



