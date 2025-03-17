Transflo releases next-gen workflow automation solution for carriers

Transflo on Monday unveiled its latest technology update for Workflow AI for Carriers, a back-office automation solution for document processing for the trucking industry. The update debuted at the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual event in Phoenix.
Lars Ward, vice president of automation solutions at Transflo, told FreightWaves that traditionally, tasks such as document management and invoice processing have been labor-intensive and prone to human error. Workflow AI looks to minimize inefficiencies by integrating AI into key operational processes. The solutions dashboard also provides real-time visibility into operational metrics and allows users to track document activity, compare load-to-document completion ratios and monitor exception resolution performance.
Workflow AI also helps address operation problems that affect cash flow management. Carriers can reduce invoice lag by as much as 80%, according to the company, through these automated workflows, leading to faster payment cycles. Current users have seen 75% no-touch document readiness for invoicing, saving some carriers over 15 hours per week in administrative tasks, according to Transflo.
“Running the back office is incredibly hard. The back office does not get the love it deserves, and we’re creating technologies to empower it. One way is considering the carrier’s speed to cash. We want to help our carriers get paid quicker, so we are incredibly focused on eliminating manual data entry and providing them with the best workflow automation,” Ward said.
He also described a differentiator for Transflo in document processing automation, pointing to its data volume. The company has seen over 800 million shipping documents annually, processing approximately $115 billion in freight bills. This vast dataset has enabled a higher degree of accuracy and reliability.
“We have been at the forefront of innovating with documents in our industry. When it comes to this product, we were incredibly thoughtful about how we rolled it out and made huge investments that were entirely focused on the outcomes for carriers,” he said.
Technology isn’t just about efficiency but about empowering workers and transforming how the freight industry approaches operational challenges. Ward noted that utilizing workflow automation tools offers small and midsize carriers, which may lack the resources for large back-office teams, a way to maintain the streamlined operations they have achieved.
“Our work helps to improve team morale by automating the manual work so teams can focus on the impactful work. That’s why we have always led in this space,” he explained.
