Transflo releases next-gen workflow automation solution for carriers

Transflo on Monday unveiled its latest technology update for Workflow AI for Carriers, a back-office automation solution for document processing for the trucking industry. The update debuted at the Truckload Carriers Association’s annual event in Phoenix.

Lars Ward, vice president of automation solutions at Transflo, told FreightWaves that traditionally, tasks such as document management and invoice processing have been labor-intensive and prone to human error. Workflow AI looks to minimize inefficiencies by integrating AI into key operational processes. The solutions dashboard also provides real-time visibility into operational metrics and allows users to track document activity, compare load-to-document completion ratios and monitor exception resolution performance.

Workflow AI also helps address operation problems that affect cash flow management. Carriers can reduce invoice lag by as much as 80%, according to the company, through these automated workflows, leading to faster payment cycles. Current users have seen 75% no-touch document readiness for invoicing, saving some carriers over 15 hours per week in administrative tasks, according to Transflo.

“Running the back office is incredibly hard. The back office does not get the love it deserves, and we’re creating technologies to empower it. One way is considering the carrier’s speed to cash. We want to help our carriers get paid quicker, so we are incredibly focused on eliminating manual data entry and providing them with the best workflow automation,” Ward said.



