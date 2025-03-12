Orderful report: Trucking recovering, but specialized markets still volatile

Integration platform Orderful recently released its “2025 Carrier Performance Trends” report, offering an analysis of trucking industry trends based on the company’s electronic data interchange transactions.

“Trucking has faced historic challenges in recent years, but our latest EDI data signals a turning point. While signs of recovery are promising, the data also highlights ongoing risks around market concentration and seasonal volatility,” Erik Kiser, founder and CEO of Orderful, explained in the release.

While comparing month-over-month data from 2024, the report revealed ongoing market volatility, highlighting the need for adaptability. Sharp contrasts between summer lows and fall rebounds demonstrated how seasonal factors continue to influence the market’s trajectory. This fluctuation shows the importance of preparing for seasonal shifts while leveraging rebound periods for growth opportunities.

“These fluctuations underscore a crucial insight about the industry’s recovery: it isn’t following a simple upward path but rather adapting to both seasonal patterns and structural changes. The strong October performance, coming after September’s dip, suggests that carriers are learning to navigate these cycles more effectively,” the report stated.



