SONAR partners with project44 on new procurement analytics product

In a turbulent freight market, the need for data-driven procurement strategies has never been greater. To address this growing demand, project44 unveiled its Freight Procurement Analytics solution on Monday in partnership with real-time freight market intelligence platform SONAR. The partnership provides shippers with contract benchmarking, procurement optimization and visibility into carrier rates.
Addressing procurement challenges with data
Traditional freight procurement has long been full of inefficiencies, including manual bid processes, limited visibility into carrier performance and outdated rate benchmarking methods.
According to project44, many transportation managers inherit static routing guides and carrier networks, often leading to inflated costs and suboptimal service. The need for a change is clear: Outdated strategies no longer suffice in a volatile market where rates and capacity shift unpredictably.
With the integration of SONAR’s market intelligence into project44’s Freight Procurement Analytics, shippers have access to data that enables more informed and agile procurement decisions.
“As freight capacity shifts and cost pressures rise, outdated, manual RFP processes are no longer sustainable. Many shippers still manage procurement over email—an inefficient method that no longer meets today’s fast-paced market demands. Having experienced these challenges firsthand as a broker, I know how critical it is to have the right technology to solve them and we now can through this partnership,” Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44, told FreightWaves in an email.
“By integrating SONAR with project44 Freight Procurement Analytics, we’re leveraging our carrier-agnostic platform to help our customers take their procurement strategies to the next level. This integration allows shippers to benchmark rates against live market conditions, uncover cost-saving opportunities and negotiate better contracts with confidence, generating significant cost reductions and an increase in on-time-in-full percentage by up to 20%.”
Policy changes complicating procurement strategies
Shippers have recently shared with SONAR teams their increasing concern about securing capacity at competitive rates while still ensuring reliability.
Freight market volatility, influenced by factors such as fluctuating consumer demand, global trade shifts and policy changes, complicates procurement strategies.
According to the Q1 2025 FreightWaves Shipper Rate report, tender rejection rates surged past 10% during the holiday season, marking a significant shift in market conditions. This indicates that capacity constraints are returning, reinforcing the importance of dynamic procurement products that allow shippers to adapt quickly to market changes.
Freight analytics also plays a crucial role in inventory management. Many companies are transitioning from just-in-time to hybrid inventory strategies to mitigate supply chain disruptions.
The February 2025 State of Freight report highlights how shippers are proactively extending lead times to secure transportation capacity ahead of anticipated disruptions. By leveraging SONAR’s real-time insights, project44’s customers can anticipate rate fluctuations, optimize procurement cycles and avoid costly last-minute spot market reliance.
Another benefit of SONAR’s integration is its ability to provide real-time market rate transparency. In recent months, the National Truckload Index (NTIL) has exhibited volatility, with spot rates dropping from $1.98 per mile in January to $1.71 per mile in mid-February.
While this suggests a soft market, the report also indicates that rates are stabilizing, potentially signaling a bottoming out before recovery. Such insights enable shippers using project44’s solution to proactively adjust their contract strategies rather than react to market shifts after they happen.
By combining project44’s Freight Procurement Analytics with SONAR’s high-frequency data, shippers can achieve measurable improvements in cost savings and service reliability.
According to project44 studies, shippers can reduce full truckload freight spend by an estimated 2%-3% through optimized rate benchmarking and improved contract negotiations.
“This integration between SONAR and project44 delivers our mutual customers a seamless way to access high-frequency supply chain market data within their existing workflows. … By combining SONAR’s data-driven insights along with project44’s advanced technology, we are enabling continuous procurement for organizations that ship goods all over the world,” said Nick Persin, director of strategic partnerships at SONAR.
In an industry where margins are tight and service reliability is paramount, this collaboration provides leverage to project44 customers who seek to maintain a competitive edge.
