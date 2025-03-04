SONAR partners with project44 on new procurement analytics product

In a turbulent freight market, the need for data-driven procurement strategies has never been greater. To address this growing demand, project44 unveiled its Freight Procurement Analytics solution on Monday in partnership with real-time freight market intelligence platform SONAR. The partnership provides shippers with contract benchmarking, procurement optimization and visibility into carrier rates.

Addressing procurement challenges with data

Project44’s Freight Procurement Analytics showing market rates from SONAR. (Photo: project44)

Traditional freight procurement has long been full of inefficiencies, including manual bid processes, limited visibility into carrier performance and outdated rate benchmarking methods.

According to project44, many transportation managers inherit static routing guides and carrier networks, often leading to inflated costs and suboptimal service. The need for a change is clear: Outdated strategies no longer suffice in a volatile market where rates and capacity shift unpredictably.

With the integration of SONAR’s market intelligence into project44’s Freight Procurement Analytics, shippers have access to data that enables more informed and agile procurement decisions.



