Carriers prioritizing West Coast

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Los Angeles, Chicago SONAR: OTRI.LAX, OTRI.CHI

Truckload carriers are rejecting just over one in every 100 loads offered out of the Los Angeles area, while turning down three out of every 50 loads originating in the Chicago market. This marks a significant shift in carrier prioritization that began in the third quarter of last year. Why is this happening, and what does it mean as the industry heads into what many expect to be a much more volatile trucking environment in 2025?

The Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI) measures the percentage of loads that carriers decline via electronic requests from their customers. In the Los Angeles market, the OTRI is near record lows, dropping below 2% for the first time since April 2023. This indicates that carriers are readily available and willing to cover loads for customers with existing long-term rate agreements.

At this time last year, the Los Angeles OTRI stood at 2.62%. While this may seem insignificant to a casual observer, the trend runs counter to the broader U.S. truckload market – particularly in major eastern markets like Chicago.



