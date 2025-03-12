Reports: 51-year-old Michigan trucking company halts operations

Equity Transportation Co. Inc., a Walker, Michigan-based trucking company, has ceased operations, marking another casualty of the freight market. Multiple sources close to the company confirmed with FreightWaves that the company has shut down, letting go of all of its drivers and halting operations of its vehicles.

According to reports on Facebook, drivers are still waiting to hear about their final wages, while some have dealt with recent bounced checks.

Equity Transportation has yet to make a statement regarding its closure. FreightWaves could not confirm issues with wages with drivers directly. FreightWaves attempted to reach the company directly through various channels, but much of its phone directory has been deactivated, including dispatching and the accounting and safety departments.

Equity Transportation has been registered with the Department of Transportation since 1974. The FMCSA’s Safer website reports 100 drivers and 109 power units at the company.



