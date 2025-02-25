Truckstop exec joins Trucking Parking Club to boost ties with enterprise fleets

Truck parking remains the top concern for drivers, according to industry surveys, highlighting how lack of parking affects driver safety, efficiency and compliance with hours-of-service rules.

The widespread issue has caught the attention of innovative founders, including Truck Parking Club CEO Evan Shelley, a real estate professional turned truck parking advocate. Shelley has developed a website and mobile apps that simplifies parking access for truck drivers at over 1,400 locations across the U.S. by connecting them with property owners with space suitable for truck parking, such as trucking companies, repair shops, towing companies, truck parking operators, warehouses and truck stops.

Truck Parking Club’s Brent Hutto. (Photo: Truck Parking Club)

On Tuesday, Truck Parking Club announced the addition of industry veteran Brent Hutto as chief relationship officer, the position he formerly held at Truckstop. With decades of experience, including time at Randall Reilly, parent company of Overdrive, Hutto is widely recognized for his work in developing solutions to critical industry challenges, including the truck parking crisis.

“With your work, you want to feel like what you do matters to people and that what you are doing is fundamentally helping them. So when I met Evan almost two years ago and he was telling me about his idea, I said as a friend, how can I help you solve this problem? It is such an important problem to solve for this industry and more importantly for the truck driver, for them to be safe and to create more efficiency for their operations,” Hutto told FreightWaves.



