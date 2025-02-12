HDVI secures $40M for data-driven trucking insurance

Commercial auto insurance provider High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI) announced Wednesday it has secured an additional $40 million in funding from previous investors 8VC, Autotech Ventures, Munich Re Ventures and Weatherford Capital as the company looks to develop more data-driven solutions and discount programs for the trucking community.

The company has raised a total of $87 million since its founding in 2017 by Chuck Wallace and Reid Spitz.

As a part of this announcement, Spitz, former president of HDVI, will be moving into Wallace’s previous role as CEO. Wallace will continue to advise HDVI. Alexei Andreev, co-founder and managing director of Autotech Ventures, along with Jake Medwell, founding partner at 8VC, will also join the company’s board of directors as part of the deal.

In an interview with FreightWaves, Spitz, drawing on years of experience in transportation-related investments at 8VC, recalled recognizing the chance to leverage data to improve trucking insurance policies and products during his time there.



