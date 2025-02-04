Auto Hauler Exchange secures $5M Series A, bullish on FreightTech marketplace

FreightTech could contribute to a digital transformation in vehicle logistics, and Rochester, Michigan-based Auto Hauler Exchange (AHX) and its investors are betting on it.

The company announced Tuesday it has raised $5 million in Series A funding led by MHS Capital with participation from AHX’s seed investor, Golden Ventures, to enhance its digital marketplace, aiming to eliminate traditional brokerages’ inefficiencies in the vehicle transportation space.

Royce Neubauer, AHX’s founder and CEO, founded Service First Logistics (SFL) in 2011, initially focusing on food and produce before expanding into the automotive sector. It was in this space that Neubauer identified a fundamental flaw in the industry: an oversaturation of brokers, leading to inefficiencies, lack of transparency and unnecessary costs.

Neubauer told FreightWaves in an interview that he had observed a trend of large, asset-based trucking companies creating brokerage divisions at the time, further crowding the landscape. Even though large fleets secured major contracts, a significant portion of that freight was brokered out to smaller, independent carriers, creating unnecessary fragmentation in the market.



