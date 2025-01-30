Freightmate Ai raises $5M, highlights need for flexible freight forwarding tech

Freightmate Ai announced Thursday it has closed a $5 million seed round led by FUSE VC to continue building out its freight forwarding management system after experiencing rapid growth since a pre-seed raise in June.

Bryan Lacaillade, co-founder and CEO, told FreightWaves in an interview the company focused on the evolution of its document automation service Docmate since its last raise, transforming its beta version into a more robust, scalable product that now supports over 25 document types and integrates simply into customers’ existing systems.

“We’re partnering with over three times the number of freight forwarders that we [anticipated] by this time,” said Lacaillade.

SONAR’s Inbound Ocean TEUs Volume Index indicates a 10% rise in U.S. imports since Freightmate AI’s last funding round in June, with fluctuations along the way. For more information about SONAR, click here. (Photo: SONAR)

According to the company, the document service is now digitizing and validating documents in less than 10 seconds per document, saving up to two hours of manual document processing per shipment.



