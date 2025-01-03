Omnitracs, Platform Science IP lawsuit may have reached the end of the road

The long-running intellectual property dispute between technology providers Omnitracs and Platform Science has potentially come to an end. A California federal court issued a clear ruling on Dec. 23 denying Omnitracs’ requests for a retrial and overturned the jury’s previous decisions including a right to $19.3 million in damages.

It remains unclear whether Omnitracs will appeal, as the judge not only canceled the $19.3 million verdict but also conditionally ruled under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 50(c)(1) that if the cancellation were overturned, a new trial should be held to reexamine the case.

This legal battle began in May 2020 when Omnitracs accused Platform Science of stealing its intellectual property. Omnitracs alleged that Platform Science had developed its Connected Vehicle Platform and other products by using patented innovations that Omnitracs had created. The seven patents — three invalidated before trial and four that went to trial — covered technologies such as wireless data transfer, fleet management systems, and onboard computing devices.

The case went to trial, and in July 2024, the jury delivered a mixed verdict. It found that Platform Science had infringed on one patent (U.S. Patent No. 6,925,308), which relates to logistics software for fleet management. The jury awarded Omnitracs $19.3 million in damages. However, the jury found that Platform Science had not infringed on the other three patents that went to trial. The court had dismissed one of those patent claims before the jury reached its decision.



