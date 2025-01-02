Can the industry overcome its cybersecurity woes?

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s “2025 Trucking Cybersecurity Trends Report” painted a stark picture of the road ahead for the freight industry, with cyberthreats evolving at an increasing pace. From AI-powered phishing scams to cyber-enabled cargo theft, hackers are deploying sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities across fleets.

One alarming trend mentioned in the report was the rise of delayed phishing, in which malicious links bypass detection by striking only after initial scans. Add to that the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes and impersonation scams, and it’s clear why the industry must prioritize training and advanced email security measures.

At the same time, cybersecurity defenses are accelerating, with AI playing a dual role enabling both threat detection and predictive analytics. The report suggested an industry shift toward zero-trust operations and stronger API security, as fleets continue to struggle with protecting Internet-of-Things-enabled assets and meeting rising regulatory demands.

However, the report warned that a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals may hinder progress.