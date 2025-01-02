Can the industry overcome its cybersecurity woes?

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s “2025 Trucking Cybersecurity Trends Report” painted a stark picture of the road ahead for the freight industry, with cyberthreats evolving at an increasing pace. From AI-powered phishing scams to cyber-enabled cargo theft, hackers are deploying sophisticated tactics to exploit vulnerabilities across fleets.
One alarming trend mentioned in the report was the rise of delayed phishing, in which malicious links bypass detection by striking only after initial scans. Add to that the growing threat of AI-generated deepfakes and impersonation scams, and it’s clear why the industry must prioritize training and advanced email security measures.
At the same time, cybersecurity defenses are accelerating, with AI playing a dual role enabling both threat detection and predictive analytics. The report suggested an industry shift toward zero-trust operations and stronger API security, as fleets continue to struggle with protecting Internet-of-Things-enabled assets and meeting rising regulatory demands.
However, the report warned that a global shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals may hinder progress.
Read more cybersecurity strategy advice here and throughout the rest of this week’s newsletter!
4 years down, 4 more years of work to do 💪
The U.S. government’s four-year supply chain review, headed by the National Economic Council and National Security Council, recently highlighted significant progress in strengthening domestic supply chain resilience under President Joe Biden’s administration and offered advice for continuing progress over the next four years.
The evaluation showcased advancements from key initiatives such as the CHIPS Act and National Security Memorandum NSM-22. These efforts addressed vulnerabilities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions and climate threats while ensuring investments in critical sectors like semiconductors, advanced batteries and infrastructure.
However, the report underscores the need for continued innovation and collaboration to counter persistent challenges, particularly in cybersecurity.
Cybersecurity emerged as a top priority in securing the nation’s supply chains. Recent incidents highlight the growing prevalence of cyberattacks targeting supply chain processes, including software development, cloud infrastructure and open-source repositories.
The study found that U.S. adversaries exploit these vulnerabilities to disrupt critical infrastructure and economic stability, showcasing the need for federal industry strategies.
Initiatives like Biden’s 2021 executive order on cybersecurity have already helped software transparency and risk management, according to the report. Further steps, such as the upcoming National Infrastructure Risk Management Plan led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, aim to address sector-specific risks by 2025.
Data transparency is another critical focus, with government programs like the Department of Transportation’s FLOW initiative and the Department of Commerce’s SCALE tool enhancing supply chain visibility. Yet, fragmented and low-quality data continue to hinder optimization and risk mitigation. Expanding data collection and sharing will enable actionable insights and more informed policymaking.
Check out the full 383-page report here.
Are the NJ drones freight fraud-related? 🛸
Rumors recently flew when a shipment of radioactive material went missing in New Jersey, sparking wild theories of drone missions searching for it.
The reality? Far less sensational.
The missing shipment — a device containing trace amounts of Germanium-68 for CT scans — was simply misplaced by FedEx and later found at the FedEx facility, safe and sound.
While online chatter suggested a connection to mysterious drone sightings, officials confirmed drones weren’t involved in the search. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission clarified that the material posed minimal risk and had already been safely disposed of by the time of transport. Meanwhile, the Department of Energy debunked claims that drones are used in radiological detection missions.
Get the information on the misinformation here.
