CloneOps.ai gains seed funding, investor revels in the future of brokerage

CloneOps.ai, an AI-powered logistics communication platform, announced Wednesday the company has closed on an undisclosed amount of seed funding round led by a number of industry angel investors.

Led by CEO David Bell and CFO David Vingiano, CloneOps.ai automates routine communications, allowing human talent to focus on high-value activities including strategic decision-making and customer relationship management.

“Keeping up with call volumes, both inbound and outbound, can be very difficult to handle with just humans that can only do one speaking task at a time,” Bell told FreightWaves in an email.

“CloneOps allows a person to deploy their AI agent to do those voice tasks simultaneously, increasing productivity 4 to 5 times while being able to use their [human] voice to handle escalations and problems.”



