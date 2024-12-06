Shipper CRM, Journey team up to improve customer experience

In a strategy to bring more efficiency to a freight broker sales workday, recruiting and training consultancy Journey recently announced its partnership with lead generation platform Shipper CRM.
As a part of the partnership, Journey founder Will Jenkins has also disclosed that he has invested and will help advise the Shipper CRM team as they scale.
Jenkins explained to FreightWaves that he was motivated to join Shipper CRM co-founders Paul-Bernard Jaroslawski and Krystian Gebis, who also co-founded industry blog FreightCaviar, in their mission to make sales targeting more efficient. He cited Shipper CRM’s ability to significantly reduce the time spent on lead generation compared to manual prospecting and research, as well as its capacity to tailor and refine searches to meet specific sales objectives.
“It is extremely time-consuming and tedious to research prospects, search Google Maps and go through LinkedIn curating all of the information you need to make that call,” Gebis told FreightWaves in an interview. “I took all the knowledge from AI and engineering robotics and started building software that did all this research for you so our customers could spend more face-to-face time with other humans and build real relationships. … Our goal is to index every single shipper in the United States so they have a single place to go for that updated information.”
Both parties realized that by combining their services, they could empower freight brokerage sales teams to streamline their lead generation workflows and enhance their overall knowledge and tenure. This would be achieved by providing employees with access to Journey’s training resources, which also enables training managers to easily access quality training programs and create targeted, well-vetted lead lists for new sales representatives.
For more tenured employees, freight brokerages can leverage Journey’s training expertise to further develop these representatives and utilize Shipper CRM’s Magic Map to target specific customers based on capacity networks and market conditions.
Shipper CRM is focused on several key initiatives. They are looking to continue developing its search engine and custom lead generation tools while expanding the data and insights provided beyond basic company information.
In regards to the partnership, the two companies are looking to integrate sales training content directly into the Shipper CRM platform, providing users with easy access to training resources. Journey plans to offer various tiers of sales training, from entry-level to advanced, to cater to different customer needs. Both companies are exploring opportunities to bundle their products and services to create comprehensive solutions for freight brokers and logistics companies.
“Embedding [Journey sales training] inside of Shipper CRM means we are bringing in the entire work experience for that individual into one place,” said Gebis. “The one thing that we are quite good at is providing a very simple, easy to use interface. So embedding those courses, tips and training will be a natural progression for our partnership.”
Vooma grabs $16.6M in funding as brokers prepare for market swing
HappyRobot’s $15.6M raise will focus on product development
FreightVana to acquire Loadsmith, grows drop trailer network