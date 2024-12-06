Shipper CRM, Journey team up to improve customer experience

In a strategy to bring more efficiency to a freight broker sales workday, recruiting and training consultancy Journey recently announced its partnership with lead generation platform Shipper CRM.

As a part of the partnership, Journey founder Will Jenkins has also disclosed that he has invested and will help advise the Shipper CRM team as they scale.

Jenkins explained to FreightWaves that he was motivated to join Shipper CRM co-founders Paul-Bernard Jaroslawski and Krystian Gebis, who also co-founded industry blog FreightCaviar, in their mission to make sales targeting more efficient. He cited Shipper CRM’s ability to significantly reduce the time spent on lead generation compared to manual prospecting and research, as well as its capacity to tailor and refine searches to meet specific sales objectives.

“It is extremely time-consuming and tedious to research prospects, search Google Maps and go through LinkedIn curating all of the information you need to make that call,” Gebis told FreightWaves in an interview. “I took all the knowledge from AI and engineering robotics and started building software that did all this research for you so our customers could spend more face-to-face time with other humans and build real relationships. … Our goal is to index every single shipper in the United States so they have a single place to go for that updated information.”