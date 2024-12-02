Vooma grabs $16.6M in funding as brokers prepare for market swing

Automation platform Vooma announced Monday it has closed a $16.6 million funding round, consisting of $13 million in Series A funding led by Craft Ventures and a $3.6 million seed round led by Index Ventures with participation from industry angel investors. This investment highlights a growing recognition of AI’s potential to redefine freight brokerage operations by automating repetitive tasks and enhancing productivity. With freight market conditions set for recovery, Vooma’s solutions are also set to play a role in equipping brokers and carriers to meet increasing demand with precision.

Freight brokers often deal with an abundance of tasks that are time-intensive and prone to errors when done manually. Vooma addresses this challenge with its suite of AI-powered tools that streamline essential operations such as quote generation, load building and communication management.

For example, Vooma Quote automates email responses and tracks the outcomes of freight opportunities, saving brokers five minutes per quote on average, according to the company. Vooma Build also reduces manual order entry time by up to 10 minutes per load, automating 80% of the process and significantly improving scalability.

These innovations directly address one of the industry’s long-standing hurdles: integrating technology into a traditionally fragmented logistics ecosystem. Vooma’s multichannel AI agent interacts with emails, texts, calls and APIs, bridging gaps between disparate systems like TMS platforms and communication tools.



