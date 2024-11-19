Flexibility crucial for warehouse management tech, expert says

Global e-commerce sales are projected to reach $6.09 trillion in 2024, an 8.4% increase from $5.62 trillion in 2023, according to Shopify. This marks a transformative shift, as businesses and consumers adopted digital-first behaviors rapidly during the pandemic, compressing a decade of digital adoption into just a few years.

Smitha Raphael, chief product and delivery officer at warehouse management platform SnapFulfil, said in an interview that 2024 has seen a major influx of requests from business-to-consumer and 3PL clients looking to rapidly expand online operations.

One key trend is the need for greater flexibility and integration capabilities in warehouse management systems (WMS). Customers are no longer satisfied with a one-size-fits-all approach and are seeking WMS solutions that can seamlessly connect to their existing enterprise resource planning systems, order management systems, and a variety of sales channels and carrier integrations.

“When these companies look into automating their system, they want to make sure they’re selecting a WMS that has no restrictions,” Raphael explained.