Orderful raises $15M with NewRoad, aims to improve data interchange with AI

Orderful, an integration platform for electronic data interchange for the logistics and supply chain sectors, announced Wednesday that it has raised $15 million in a funding round led by NewRoad Capital Partners. This investment will support Orderful’s goal of streamlining EDI integration and enhancing data connectivity across the industry.

New investors included 9Yards, Flume Ventures and NFI ventures, joined by existing backers Andreessen Horowitz and GLP Capital Partners. The company last raised funds in 2021, closing a $19 million Series B, raising $50 million to date.

Orderful aims to simplify how companies share data by providing a fast, reliable platform that minimizes the traditionally slow and complex nature of EDI.

EDI has long served as the backbone of data exchange between businesses. It allows companies to automate processes like purchase orders, invoices and shipment notifications, removing the need for manual entry and reducing errors. Traditional EDI, however, can be cumbersome, often requiring custom code, high fees and weeks of onboarding.



