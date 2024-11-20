GenLogs launches initiative to combat theft using counterterrorism methods

GenLogs, an asset intelligence platform, announced Wednesday it will begin offering a free investigative service to help the freight industry recover stolen or missing equipment.

Open to carriers, brokers and shippers alike, the service allows users to submit details of missing assets to GenLogs. In response, GenLogs will use its nationwide network of roadside sensors to determine the asset’s last known location and set real-time alerts for tracking.

This initiative is part of GenLogs’ broader mission to rid the freight industry of fraud and theft, a problem that costs the industry $800 million annually. According to Ryan Joyce, co-founder and CEO of GenLogs, the company aims to ensure that freight theft doesn’t jeopardize the livelihoods of drivers who power the economy.

“If an owner-operator has his truck or trailer stolen, then his entire livelihood is at risk – and there is no way we would hand him a bill in his greatest time of need,” Joyce told FreightWaves in an email. “GenLogs has always been a force for good for the industry, and we are going to help the little guys and the big guys alike as they all face the common problem of fraud and theft.”



