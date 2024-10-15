Inaugural Freight Fraud Awareness Day shines light on industry crisis

As the holiday season approaches, industry leaders are shining a spotlight on the growing problem of freight fraud, a costly issue impacting businesses and consumers alike.

The inaugural Freight Fraud Awareness Day, set for Tuesday, aims to rally the logistics community and policymakers to tackle this escalating threat.

Freight fraud schemes like double brokering and cargo theft are estimated to cost the industry between $500 million and $700 million annually, according to a group of advocates sponsoring the annual observance. The group consists of industry leaders at companies including Verified Carrier, Truckstop.com, GenLogs, FreightValidate and Freight Bites.

“It’s not just that this brokerage or that carrier got screwed over — it’s a whole supply chain issue affecting all of us,” Andrey Drotenko, president of strategic relations at Verified Carrier, told FreightWaves. “We’re all paying for it, whether through higher prices or damaged reputations.”